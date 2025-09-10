Banglan: Rishab Shetty’s narration for Kantara: Chapter 1 felt like an education

Sourcing materials across India while maintaining historical fidelity posed another challenge. "Props came from Mumbai, Chennai, Assam, and Bengaluru. Every prop and every set required careful attention. The coordination, the logistics, and the dedication were extraordinary." For Banglan, living in Kundapura during the shoot deepened his connection to the project. "I stayed in that village, lived with the land, the people, and the culture. Every frame had to feel lived-in, grounded in the roots of that land. This film has been a turning point for me. The research, the sets, and the collaboration have been the culmination of everything I’ve learned over the years. It’s an experience I will carry forever." The scale was staggering. "Some sets were spread over ten acres. Every artwork, every prop had to be visualised first in my mind, then interpreted in Rishab’s vision, sketched, converted to 3D in Lumion, and finally recreated manually. Ninety-five per cent of properties were created from scratch. Even local artisans from Kundapura contributed, using regional materials, their expertise, and traditional methods. The director, cinematographer, costume designers, and production design team worked hand-in-hand. It was like one big family."