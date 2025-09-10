Banglan: Rishab Shetty’s narration for Kantara: Chapter 1 felt like an education

Banglan, the production designer whose artistry has quietly defined some of Indian cinema’s most striking visuals, is finally stepping into the Kannada film industry with Kantara: Chapter 1. Directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Hombale Films, the period-set prequel is set to immerse the audience in the lush, untamed landscapes of coastal Karnataka. Having worked in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu film industries, and with over a thousand television commercials to his credit, Banglan has long been celebrated for transforming stories into unforgettable visual experiences. "In the hands of Rishab Shetty, Kundapura became a living, breathing world in Kantara: Chapter 1," Banglan explains. "Every frame tells a story, every detail resonates, and the land itself becomes a character."
Banglan’s journey to Kantara: Chapter 1 began serendipitously through cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, whom he met on a Malayalam project. "Arvind introduced me to Rishab, and the moment I met him, I knew this was special," Banglan recalls. "At the first narration in Kundapura, Rishab didn’t rush. He took almost a month to explain the story, the coastal Karnataka landscape, the Western Ghats, the culture, the people, and the vibe. We travelled to each location before he narrated the subtleties of the land. That immersive preparation gave me a deep understanding of the world we were about to build. In my career, it was the first time a director’s narration felt like an education in itself."
Research became a meticulous pursuit. "I studied the landscape, trees, flowers, and local cuisine; every detail mattered. We were creating a 1,000-year-old world. For a production designer, there were no references except paintings and stories. Everything, the tones of clothing and the palette of nature, was blended to be organic and earthy. Seventy per cent of the film was outdoors, thirty per cent inside. Every prop was handcrafted; we didn’t outsource. We had workshops and factories. Around 600 people from across Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, landed in Kundapura, crafting each stone, each fibre, each brass detail for months."
Sourcing materials across India while maintaining historical fidelity posed another challenge. "Props came from Mumbai, Chennai, Assam, and Bengaluru. Every prop and every set required careful attention. The coordination, the logistics, and the dedication were extraordinary." For Banglan, living in Kundapura during the shoot deepened his connection to the project. "I stayed in that village, lived with the land, the people, and the culture. Every frame had to feel lived-in, grounded in the roots of that land. This film has been a turning point for me. The research, the sets, and the collaboration have been the culmination of everything I’ve learned over the years. It’s an experience I will carry forever." The scale was staggering. "Some sets were spread over ten acres. Every artwork, every prop had to be visualised first in my mind, then interpreted in Rishab’s vision, sketched, converted to 3D in Lumion, and finally recreated manually. Ninety-five per cent of properties were created from scratch. Even local artisans from Kundapura contributed, using regional materials, their expertise, and traditional methods. The director, cinematographer, costume designers, and production design team worked hand-in-hand. It was like one big family."
Banglan emphasises the unique collaboration with Rishab Shetty and Hombale Films. "He is the soul of Kantara: Chapter 1. He’s a magician who made the entire world come to Kundapura and still stands tall at the helm. Despite the monsoon and the huge scale, there was never tension. His clarity, patience, and belief in art made all the difference. Meeting him was like meeting a director-actor who completely understood the essence of cinema. Every choice he made reinforced authenticity and grandeur. Of course, this world wouldn’t have been possible if the production house Hombale Films hadn't given a free hand. They understood the value of art and the world they were creating for Kantara: Chapter 1," he concludes.