Chikkanna and Mahesh Kumar join forces for a desi-flavoured entertainer

Backed by Somasekhar Kattigenahalli, the project unites top technicians—V. Harikrishna on music, Sudhakar S. Raj behind the camera, dialogues by Masti, Raghu Niduvalli, and Rajshekar, with Mohan B Kere as the art director
A Sharadhaa
Updated on
2 min read

Chikkanna, the actor who first lit up the screen with his comic timing, has now found his footing as a bankable hero. His transition from laughter-evoking supporting roles to a successful lead man began with Upadhyaksha (2024), which turned out to be a box-office winner and established him as more than just a comedian. Since then, the actor has been extremely selective, carefully sifting through scripts and locking in only those that push his growth as a performer.

Currently busy with Lakshmi Putra, Chikkanna has already signed his third project. This time, he is set to experiment with a role unlike anything he has attempted before. The yet-to-be-titled film will carry a distinct desi flavour and will be helmed by Mahesh Kumar, best known for directing Ayogya and Madagaja. With Ayogya 2 nearing completion, Mahesh steps into his fourth directorial venture, and this film will mark his third outing in full-fledged commercial territory with Chikkanna in the lead.

The film will be bankrolled by producer Somasekhar Kattigenahalli under the Akash Enterprises banner. Having earlier produced Vinod Prabhakar’s Fighter, Somasekhar is now mounting this project on a lavish scale. The film is scheduled to go on floors in October with a formal muhurtha, where the title will also be unveiled.

Meanwhile, the project brings together an experienced crew—music by V Harikrishna, cinematography by Sudhakar S Raj, dialogues penned by Masti, Raghu Niduvalli, and Rajshekar, with Mohan B Kere handling art direction.

With scripting completed and pre-production in full swing, the team hopes to present a refreshing new shade of Chikkanna.

Chikkanna
Mahesh Kumar

