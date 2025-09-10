Chikkanna and Mahesh Kumar join forces for a desi-flavoured entertainer

Chikkanna, the actor who first lit up the screen with his comic timing, has now found his footing as a bankable hero. His transition from laughter-evoking supporting roles to a successful lead man began with Upadhyaksha (2024), which turned out to be a box-office winner and established him as more than just a comedian. Since then, the actor has been extremely selective, carefully sifting through scripts and locking in only those that push his growth as a performer.