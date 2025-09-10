Nagendra Ganiga channels Karnataka’s coastal rituals with Dimsole

Dimsole, directed by Nagendra Ganiga, plunges straight into the cultural heart of Karnataka’s coastline. Drawing its title from a ritual performed during Shivaratri, the film aims to capture the vibrant customs, myths, and divine lore of the region.
“We wanted to visually bring alive the spirit of our coastal culture,” Nagendra Ganiga tells us, as the film's first-look already sparking curiosity. The newly released motion poster, featuring the fierce goddess Rakteshwari, only adds fuel to speculation that the film’s narrative will lean heavily on divine overtones.
Fronting the cast is Rathakiran, paired opposite Shivani Rai. The duo previously shared the screen in Abhiramchandra and are reunited for their second outing. Joining them is Rakesh Adiga in a pivotal role, alongside actors like Rangayana Raghu, Maanasi Sudhir, and television actor Amrutha.
Backed by producer Sachin V, Dimsole also boasts a strong technical team, with cinematography by Sandeep Valluri and music by Ravi Basrur. “The film is set against the coastal landscapes that inspired its story, and it’s already shaping up as a visually and thematically ambitious project,” says Nagendra Ganiga.