Amulya: I wanted something safe to ease back in

Amulya, who is still remembered for her roles from Cheluvina Chittara and Shravani Subramanya, is stepping back into the spotlight with Peekaboo, directed by Manju Swaraj. A special announcement was made by the team on the occasion of her birthday. The actor, who got married at the peak of her career, speaks candidly about her return, her fears, and the journey that brought her here.
“I always knew I would come back,” Amulya tells us, adding, “When I decided to get married, it wasn’t because I wanted to step away from cinema forever. I just wanted to do it on my terms, and return only after I had fulfilled my family commitments.”
Her comeback, however, didn’t happen overnight. “Post marriage and children, it took time. I got three to four offers, which were encouraging, of course, but I was looking for something unique,” she admits. “I didn’t want to do a trial run. I wanted something safe, something that would let me ease back into cinema. Peekaboo felt like that, and it offered me a performance-oriented role, with comedy on my side. I am also collaborating with Manju Swaraj, with whom I had previously worked in Shravani Subramanya.”
For Amulya, the transition back into films was both exciting and daunting. “Honestly, I am a little scared to face the camera again,” she admits. “Even though I’ve been in front of the camera since a very young age, coming back this time felt new. I had to brush up on everything, right from acting, dance, and even my fitness. It wasn’t just physical; I needed to regain my confidence.”
Currently, Amulya is a judge on a reality show, which she says has helped her in unexpected ways. “I was always conscious in public. The reality show platform pushed me to open up, to interact more freely. That’s made a big difference as I return to films.”
The actor reveals that talks for Peekaboo had been ongoing for months. “We were in discussions for almost seven months. Finally, we made it official, and shooting will begin on October 2. It felt like the right time, and I couldn’t have asked for a better project,” she beams.
Her husband (Jagadish) and their children have been supportive of her decision. “My children knew I was going to dance classes, but they got excited when they learnt about my cinema project.”
Amulya is clear about her priorities. “I’ve always been serious about my career. At the same time, I didn’t want to compromise on my family. Now, I feel ready to give my hundred per cent again. It’s not about proving anything; it’s about doing what I love, with the same hunger I had eight years ago," she says.
Amulya's role in Peekaboo is something everyone will enjoy: Manju Swaraj
Manju Swaraj, who is awaiting the release of Sarala Subbarao, is now preparing for his next directorial with Amulya, titled Peekaboo. “This is a family-oriented love story with comedy,” says Manju. “Amulya plays a bubbly character, someone who positively looks at life, and brings different shades to it. It’s a role and film everyone will enjoy because it celebrates happiness and simple joys.”
The film will feature music by Veer Samarth and cinematography by Suresh Babu. Peekaboo is being produced by Ganesh Kenchamba under Sri Kenchamba Production. Manju shares a personal connection with the producer. “Ganesh was a sound recordist who later stepped into business. We have known each other for a few years. He always wanted to contribute to cinema, and now he is doing it in a bigger way. This collaboration felt natural.”
Talking about helming Amulya’s return to films, Manju says, “Ganesh and I were talking about her comeback and felt it had to be with a feel-good film. That’s how Peekaboo shaped up.”