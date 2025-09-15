Amulya: I wanted something safe to ease back in

Her comeback, however, didn’t happen overnight. “Post marriage and children, it took time. I got three to four offers, which were encouraging, of course, but I was looking for something unique,” she admits. “I didn’t want to do a trial run. I wanted something safe, something that would let me ease back into cinema. Peekaboo felt like that, and it offered me a performance-oriented role, with comedy on my side. I am also collaborating with Manju Swaraj, with whom I had previously worked in Shravani Subramanya.”