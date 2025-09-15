Madenur Manu back on track, gets busy with two films

Reflecting on his own journey, Manu shared: “A few days ago, I went through a very difficult phase in life. But now, I’ve moved past those experiences. I’m truly grateful to everyone who stood by me. Today feels like a new beginning.” He also revealed that director Ram Narayan had originally gifted him the title Muttharasa during the making of Kuladalli Kilyavudo. Shooting on the new project is expected to commence next month, with the director and cast to be revealed soon.