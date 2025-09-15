Madenur Manu back on track, gets busy with two films

After navigating a turbulent chapter in his personal life, Comedy Kiladigalu alum Madenur Manu marked his birthday with a double announcement: two new films following his last Kannada outing, Kuladalli Kilyavudo.
Manu unveiled the title of his next project, Muttharasa, while also releasing the poster for his other upcoming feature, Vicharane.
Muttharasa is being bankrolled by producer KM Nataraj under the JK Movies banner. The launch event was attended by noted actor Vasishta Simha, veterans MS Umesh and Kari Subbu, along with Karnataka Film Producers’ Association president Umesh Banakar, all of whom extended their wishes to Manu.
The title reveal carried a symbolic touch, with Padmashri awardee Manjamma Jogathi performing the honours. “Everyone must learn to respect time,” she said, noting that a divine presence resides within all, before bestowing her blessings on the project.
Offering some advice, Simha urged Manu to stay clear of controversies. “When we board an airplane, it doesn’t become ours,” he remarked, reminding Manu to remain grounded even while chasing ambition.
Reflecting on his own journey, Manu shared: “A few days ago, I went through a very difficult phase in life. But now, I’ve moved past those experiences. I’m truly grateful to everyone who stood by me. Today feels like a new beginning.” He also revealed that director Ram Narayan had originally gifted him the title Muttharasa during the making of Kuladalli Kilyavudo. Shooting on the new project is expected to commence next month, with the director and cast to be revealed soon.
Producer Nataraj added: “Manu had acted in a film I produced earlier. Muttharasa is our second collaboration, and I’m grateful to all the dignitaries who came together to unveil the title today.”
On Vicharane, where he plays the lead, Manu noted that the film is aiming for a year-end release.