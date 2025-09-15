Shivarajkumar and Dhananjay’s 666 Operation Dream Theater finds a 100-day home at Kanteerava Studio

The much-anticipated 666 Operation Dream Theater has rolled into its next schedule, and it’s happening on a lavish scale. Helmed by filmmaker Hemanth M Rao, the film reunites the Tagaru duo — Shivarajkumar and Dhananjaya — a pairing that has doubled audience expectations ever since the project was announced.
The first schedule, which wrapped recently, saw both stars on set. Now, the team is gearing up for its second phase, with an expansive set erected inside Bengaluru’s iconic Kanteerava Studios. This mammoth backdrop will serve as the film’s home for nearly 100 shooting days.
When Shivarajkumar walked onto the newly built set, insiders noted a sense of déjà vu — evoking memories of Dr. Rajkumar’s legendary spy thrillers. The retro-inspired first look poster had already hinted at this nostalgia, with both actors sporting a style that transported fans back in time.
Producer Dr Vaishak J Gowda remained tight-lipped about the details but promised grandeur. “Hemanth and his team are taking care of every detail. We want to create a world that stuns today’s generation while transporting the older generation into memory lanes. I can’t reveal what the sets are, because that’s something audiences should only experience on the big screen. But this film is being mounted on a grand scale.”
Backed by Vaishak J Films, 666 Operation Dream Theater has music by Charan Raj, cinematography by Advaith Gurumurthy, and proeuction design by Vishwas Kashyap.