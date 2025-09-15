Team Brat drops latest track 'Gangi Gangi'; release date out

The buzz around Krishna’s Brat just got louder with the release of its latest track, 'Gangi Gangi'. Sung by Baalu Belagundi and Indu Nagaraj, with music by Arjun Janya, the song was unveiled in front of thousands of fans recently. The catchy number perfectly blends energy, melody, and folk-inspired lyrics.
Baalu Belagundi, who penned the lyrics, shared, “I started with folk songs and later got this opportunity through Arjun Janya. I’m grateful to the director and producers for trusting me with this song.”
Darling Krishna praised the team, saying, “Baalu Belagundi’s lyrics and vocals combined with Arjun Janya’s music are magical. The song brings a fresh energy to Brat and showcases our chemistry with the director Shashank.”
Director Shashank adds, “Brat is an action-thriller with a heart. Gangi Gangi adds a fun, lively layer that fans will enjoy.” The sentiment was shared by actor Manisha Kandkur, who is making her debut with Brat. Talking about the song, she says, “'Gangi Gangi' is fantastic, and it really complements my character of a middle-class girl.”
Produced by Manjunath Kandkur, the film is set for a multilingual release on November 14. The cinematography is handled by Abhilash Kalathi.