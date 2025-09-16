Agasthya: Cinema has been my dream since school days

"Love stories have always found a special place in cinema, and when told with honesty, they never fail to connect," says Agasthya, who marks his debut with Jotheyagi Hithavagi. The film, slated to hit theatres on September 19, had a few audience members watching the film's preview, and they praised its heartfelt blend of romance and father–son emotion.
The title itself carries nostalgia as it is inspired by a line from a popular song in Shivarajkumar’s debut film, Anand. For lead actor Agasthya , this was no coincidence. “I have always been a die-hard fan of Shivanna. Choosing this title was like paying a tribute. Initially, the film was called Ondhe Ondu Sala, but as the story grew, we felt Jotheyagi Hithavagi was the right heartbeat for it,” he shares.
The film explores the contrast between freedom and restriction within family dynamics, all layered around a pure love story. Interestingly, the journey began as a short film, but the team soon realised the idea had the soul of a feature. “We didn’t want to compromise. We even went back and reshot important portions, just to make sure what we deliver is what we dreamt of,” says Agasthya.
Shot extensively in Belagavi and the lush aesthetics of Malenadu, the film also feels like a visual ode to Agasthya’s roots. A native of Belagavi, he recalls how his passion for acting started early. “During my school days, I always wanted to act, but there was no support from my family. So, I joined the technical side of cinema first. Years of effort and waiting have now lead me here, and stepping into the shoes of a hero feels surreal,” he admits.
Suvartha stars opposite Agasthya in the film directed by AR Krishna and produced under Sri Ratna Film Company. The film also features Anand Ninasam as the father, along with Chetan Durga, Ballari Arjun, Salomi D’Souza, Bhumika Deshpande, and Vinayak.
As Agasthya signs off, he says, “For me, this is the fulfilment of a long-held dream.”