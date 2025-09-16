Agasthya: Cinema has been my dream since school days

Shot extensively in Belagavi and the lush aesthetics of Malenadu, the film also feels like a visual ode to Agasthya’s roots. A native of Belagavi, he recalls how his passion for acting started early. “During my school days, I always wanted to act, but there was no support from my family. So, I joined the technical side of cinema first. Years of effort and waiting have now lead me here, and stepping into the shoes of a hero feels surreal,” he admits.