Rona introduces hero Raghu Raja Nanda and director Satish Kumar to the big screen

Kannada cinema is set to welcome two fresh names with Rona, a debutant director and a new leading man, both arriving with an ambitious story to tell. Helming the project is Satish Kumar, stepping into filmmaking with a vision that blends craft and experimentation. Sharing the spotlight is newcomer Raghu Raja Nanda, a theatre talent making his first foray into films. Opposite him is Prakruthi Prasad, while veteran Sharath Lohitashwa appears in a key role.
The teaser, unveiled after the motion poster, hints at a narrative that goes beyond a conventional village drama. Rooted in rural textures, Rona weaves together strands of science, faith, and politics, an unusual mix that immediately sets it apart.
With Raghu Raja Nanda leading the film, and most of the creative team also hailing from theatre, the makers aim to deliver raw freshness and authenticity.
Produced under BKR Productions and Team, the film brings together Arun Kumar’s cinematography, Gnanesh B Mathad’s editing, and music by Gagan Baderiya, with lyrics penned by V Nagendra Prasad, Chetan Kumar, and Kinnal Raj. With post-production underway, a November release is on the cards.