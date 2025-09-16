Rona introduces hero Raghu Raja Nanda and director Satish Kumar to the big screen

Kannada cinema is set to welcome two fresh names with Rona, a debutant director and a new leading man, both arriving with an ambitious story to tell. Helming the project is Satish Kumar, stepping into filmmaking with a vision that blends craft and experimentation. Sharing the spotlight is newcomer Raghu Raja Nanda, a theatre talent making his first foray into films. Opposite him is Prakruthi Prasad, while veteran Sharath Lohitashwa appears in a key role.