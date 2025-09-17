Sachin Chaluvaraya Swamy: Cinema demands passion more than privilege

Sachin Chaluvaraya Swamy, often tagged as one of the “politician kids” stepping into cinema, refuses to accept the stereotype that politicians’ kids take films lightly. “Everyone who enters the cinema takes it seriously, but some people think that politician kids don't have that passion,” he says. “No politician kid pursuing acting as a career does it just to pass the time, or to spend their money. Our intentions are pure, but some sections aren't encouraging. Whatever effort you put in, they try to divert it.”



For Sachin, working with the Kamal Sridevi team and his friend Rajavardan, who is the co-producer and the creative head, was a different experience altogether. “He knew the passion I have for cinema. I couldn’t do this with anyone else. People are talking about my acting just from the trailer. The technicians and their effort are the reasons behind it. In my previous films, Happy Birthday and Bangalore Days, I was comparatively inexperienced, but with Kamal Sridevi, it has resonated differently.”

