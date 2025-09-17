Sachin Chaluvaraya Swamy: Cinema demands passion more than privilege

Sachin Chaluvaraya Swamy, often tagged as one of the “politician kids” stepping into cinema, refuses to accept the stereotype that politicians’ kids take films lightly. “Everyone who enters the cinema takes it seriously, but some people think that politician kids don't have that passion,” he says. “No politician kid pursuing acting as a career does it just to pass the time, or to spend their money. Our intentions are pure, but some sections aren't encouraging. Whatever effort you put in, they try to divert it.”
For Sachin, working with the Kamal Sridevi team and his friend Rajavardan, who is the co-producer and the creative head, was a different experience altogether. “He knew the passion I have for cinema. I couldn’t do this with anyone else. People are talking about my acting just from the trailer. The technicians and their effort are the reasons behind it. In my previous films, Happy Birthday and Bangalore Days, I was comparatively inexperienced, but with Kamal Sridevi, it has resonated differently.”
Asked about taking cinema seriously, he reflects candidly: “I come from a good background, but I can't produce my own films every single time. Producing a film lead to a four-year delay the last time. In comparison, Kamal Sridevi took just a year and a half, and that’s the approach I want for all projects moving forward.”
In Sunil Kumar's Kamal Sridevi, Sachin plays a director battling depression. “The character reflects today's reality: a director starts a film with positivity, but by the time it is released, the world is different. He feels unheard, goes blank, diverts, and finds unexpected encounters. Direction itself is a 24-hour task, and I know the pain and dedication it demands.”
Sachin is equally passionate about inclusive storytelling. “Cinema should highlight everyone, from the spot boy to the producer. Everyone matters. Winning as an actor means winning through your character and convincing the audience. We actors often live in a bubble; the real truth comes only when the audience reacts. I am waiting for that moment... the one that matters the most,” he signs off.