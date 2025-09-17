Sangeetha Bhat: Gripping characters are rare commodities for actors like me

It’s not accurate to say Sangeetha is 'back', for she doesn’t return for the sake of visibility. Sangeetha appears only when a role demands strength, depth, and nuance. From Eradane Sala to Dayavittu Gamanisi, she has chosen characters that linger in memory. Now, she takes centre stage in director Sunil Kumar VA's Kamal Sridevi, which is set to release on September 19. The film also sees her sharing screen with Kishore, Ramesh Indira and Sachin Chaluvarayaswamy.
The title may sound iconic, but Sangeetha is quick to clarify there is no link to Kamal Haasan or Sridevi, despite the names recalling the celebrated duo. “Kamal is a person, Sridevi is another. They exist in different lifestyles, and when they meet, the story takes a turn. It’s Rajavardan’s brainchild, not a reference to real stars,” she explains.
The trailer hints at a woman navigating temptation, survival, and social judgment. Sangeetha frames it differently: “What you see is just a few episodes in her journey, shown aesthetically. Sridevi represents many women—not just a mother or a friend, but countless faces. As I performed, I decoded the layers of her journey, and everyone will connect with it. This is not a real incident, but it could happen anywhere, and to anyone.”
Exploitation and violence are visible in the trailer, but Sangeetha approached it thoughtfully. “I never felt body-shamed in any scene. There’s a thin line between vulgarity and truth. The aim was to portray the mind of a woman with dignity while staying true to her pain,” she says.
Asked if this is a comeback, she is candid: “For actors like me, gripping characters are rare commodities, so we must seize them. Kamal Sridevi might bridge the gap for those who have forgotten Sangeetha. Co-producer Rajavardan and director Sunil believed in me, so I had to believe in the role.” In fact, Sangeetha took inspiration from the likes of Tabu and Kareena Kapoor, and their films, Chandni Bar and Chameli, respectively to prepare for the challenging role in Kamal Sridevi.
Sangeetha emphasises she isn’t chasing awards. “I never worked just for awards. If the makers like my work and the audience connects, that is the award. If I am remembered for my role, that is enough for me.”