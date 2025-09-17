Sangeetha Bhat: Gripping characters are rare commodities for actors like me

Asked if this is a comeback, she is candid: “For actors like me, gripping characters are rare commodities, so we must seize them. Kamal Sridevi might bridge the gap for those who have forgotten Sangeetha. Co-producer Rajavardan and director Sunil believed in me, so I had to believe in the role.” In fact, Sangeetha took inspiration from the likes of Tabu and Kareena Kapoor, and their films, Chandni Bar and Chameli, respectively to prepare for the challenging role in Kamal Sridevi.



Sangeetha emphasises she isn’t chasing awards. “I never worked just for awards. If the makers like my work and the audience connects, that is the award. If I am remembered for my role, that is enough for me.”