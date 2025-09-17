Kothalavadi faces pay dispute, with supporting actor claims unpaid dues after release

The Kannada film Kothalavadi—the debut production of Pushpa Arun Kumar, mother of Rocking Star Yash—has found itself in the middle of a payment controversy. Actor Mahesh Guru, who appeared alongside lead Pruthvi Ambaar, has gone public with allegations that he has yet to be compensated for his work, even as the film completed its theatrical run and is now streaming on OTT.
In a video shared online, Mahesh, a theatre actor who has also worked in films and television, detailed his ordeal. He claims director Sriraj personally cast him, offering a fixed package that included monthly pay and travel allowances. “I was promised an advance before the shoot began, but it never came. Every time I asked, I was told production funds hadn’t arrived,” Mahesh said.
Mahesh asserts that he completed all responsibilities—including dubbing, songs, and action sequences—yet payments were withheld. “At dubbing, I asked again, and got the same excuse. Later, my calls were either ignored or cut. They hosted teasers, trailers, and lavish press meets without even inviting me. The film released, reached OTT, and still I haven’t been paid,” he added.
Calling the situation a betrayal, Mahesh said, “We artists put in our trust and hard work, but this feels like cheating. I don’t even have access to meet Pushpa ma’am. My only request is that this video reaches her so she knows what has happened.”
The actor’s allegations have stirred debate in the Kannada industry, reigniting concerns about accountability in production houses and the often-precarious position of supporting actors who struggle to secure their dues once the spotlight fades.