Rajavardan: Every five years, an artist’s placement must change

For Rajavardan, stepping into production was never just financial, but a creative decision. “When you’re an actor, you’re limited to your role. As a producer and creative head, I can shape the film from start to finish. Sometimes, that responsibility is even bigger than the director’s. I don’t think only the director should be the captain of the ship; everyone involved should own it. I’ve gone through the script sixty times. I’ve done six months of paperwork. We can tear paper, but we can’t tear money. That discipline is what makes a film stand.”