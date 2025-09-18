Chaithra J Achar fronts a women-centric film backed by Suram Movies

Chaithra J Achar has carved a niche as one of Kannada cinema’s few actors who revel in strong, layered women characters. From her understated turn in Saptha Sagaradaache Ello – Side B to her striking presence in Taledanda, Blink, and Toby, she has shown a penchant for roles that place women at the centre of the story. Having recently tested the waters in Tamil with her last outing, 3BHK, Chaithra is in talks with directors across regions. Back home, she is awaiting the release of Maarnami, and has quietly stepped into her next.
The yet-to-be-titled project will be helmed by Shakti Prasad, a fresh voice leaping into short films to feature entertainers. In fact, the entire crew will largely comprise first-time technicians, an approach that aligns with Suram Movies' vision. The banner, which made its debut with Nidradevi Next Door, has set its sights firmly on content-driven cinema while offering opportunities to new talent.
Producer Jayaram Devasamudra is steering the effort to bring fresh talent to the forefront while backing subjects that matter. This time, it’s a woman-centric story with Chaitra leading from the front, and more projects are expected to be unveiled. Apparently, the team has already completed a teaser shoot, with an official announcement slated to be out between Dasara and Deepavali.
While the project will keep Chaithra at the centre stage, the announcement of the rest of the cast will be made once the team officially goes ahead with the film’s muhurat.