Chaithra J Achar fronts a women-centric film backed by Suram Movies

Chaithra J Achar has carved a niche as one of Kannada cinema’s few actors who revel in strong, layered women characters. From her understated turn in Saptha Sagaradaache Ello – Side B to her striking presence in Taledanda, Blink, and Toby, she has shown a penchant for roles that place women at the centre of the story. Having recently tested the waters in Tamil with her last outing, 3BHK, Chaithra is in talks with directors across regions. Back home, she is awaiting the release of Maarnami, and has quietly stepped into her next.