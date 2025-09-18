Mahantesh Hiremath: I'm the hero of my own life

Mahantesh Hiremath has long been a familiar presence in Kannada cinema, his impeccable comic timing often turning small roles into scene-stealing moments. With Arasayyana Prema Prasanga, however, he takes on an entirely new challenge of stepping into the hero’s shoes. “Where I would make people laugh in parts, I’m going to entertain the audience throughout the film,” he says, fully aware of both the risk and the thrill that comes with the transition. Produced by Meghashree Rajesh under Raj Kamala Pictures, the film stars Rashmitha Gowda alongside Mahantesh, with PD Satish in a key role. The film is set for a September 19 release.
The leap didn’t happen overnight. Nurturing a childhood passion for cinema, Mahantesh once worked in a private company before quitting to pursue his dream. “I joined Abhinaya Taranga to learn the craft. I struggled, but I never gave up. I’ve always believed I’m the hero of my own life. Bad is a lesson, good is an experience, and everything is a decision,” he reflects.
Directors first noticed his unique appearance and quirky hairstyle, which became something of a signature after his early role in French Biriyani. Yet Mahantesh insists comedy was never the end goal. “People always say ‘Mahantesh equals comedy,’ but I’ve always felt I can bring more to the screen,” he says. That conviction found a turning point when his close friend, writer JVR Deepu, and producer Rajesh Gowda offered him the lead in Arrasayana Prema Prasanga. “It was supposed to be someone else, and then Deepu surprised me. He saw my potential,” Mahantesh recalls.
Playing Arrasayya, a deaf man who sings at mourning houses, demanded more than laughs. “In other films, I had boundaries. Here, the role needed appearance, entertainment, and emotion. I call it luck by chance,” he explains.
Mahantesh is candid about his journey. “Failures can happen in any profession, but I’d rather take the risk than regret not trying. My first theatre play cast me as a comedian, and that’s when I discovered my strength,” he says, adding that while he looks up to Sharan and Chikkanna, his path will remain his own.
With Arrasayana Prema Prasanga, Mahantesh is betting on courage. “Courage can rewrite destiny, and I hope the audience accepts me as an entertainer.”