Mahantesh Hiremath: I'm the hero of my own life

Mahantesh Hiremath has long been a familiar presence in Kannada cinema, his impeccable comic timing often turning small roles into scene-stealing moments. With Arasayyana Prema Prasanga, however, he takes on an entirely new challenge of stepping into the hero’s shoes. “Where I would make people laugh in parts, I’m going to entertain the audience throughout the film,” he says, fully aware of both the risk and the thrill that comes with the transition. Produced by Meghashree Rajesh under Raj Kamala Pictures, the film stars Rashmitha Gowda alongside Mahantesh, with PD Satish in a key role. The film is set for a September 19 release.