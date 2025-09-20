Siddegowda: Kunte Bille is a childhood game that carries life lessons

Director Siddegowda GBS is set to return with his fourth film, Kunte Bille, releasing on September 26. Known for his state award-winning Hoovina Hara (2020), the rural comedy Tarle Village, and the epic drama Dakshya Yagna, the filmmaker now revisits the village backdrop with a fresh lens.
“Kunte Bille is a village story, and it is not just a drama,” Siddegowda tells us. “It is layered with love, suspense, and thriller elements. The film revolves around a poultry farm and a brick kiln. My inspiration came from the media; these stories connect with everyone.”
The director believes his key learning from this project was how small stories can be reshaped for the commercial screen. “I realised I could present rooted tales while still making them engaging for the big screen,” he adds.
The title itself is steeped in nostalgia. Kunte Bille, or hopscotch, is a traditional game still played across villages. Siddegowda says the game’s essence weaves through the film’s themes. “In Kunte Bille, you balance on one leg before moving forward. Life is exactly like that; it asks you to calculate every move when you face difficulties. That’s what my story reflects: love, crushes, and the way life pushes us to think carefully.”
The ensemble cast features Yadu Balaji, Meghashree, Suchendra Prasad, Bhavani Prakash, Sudha Belawadi, and Bala Rajawadi. Produced by G Kumar Gowda and SB Shiva under Jeevitha Creations, the film has music by Harikavya with cinematography by Munjane Manju.
“Kunte Bille as a game is familiar, but it’s emotional, and it has surprises at every turn,” he concludes.