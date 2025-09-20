Siddegowda: Kunte Bille is a childhood game that carries life lessons

Director Siddegowda GBS is set to return with his fourth film, Kunte Bille, releasing on September 26. Known for his state award-winning Hoovina Hara (2020), the rural comedy Tarle Village, and the epic drama Dakshya Yagna, the filmmaker now revisits the village backdrop with a fresh lens.

“Kunte Bille is a village story, and it is not just a drama,” Siddegowda tells us. “It is layered with love, suspense, and thriller elements. The film revolves around a poultry farm and a brick kiln. My inspiration came from the media; these stories connect with everyone.”