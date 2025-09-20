Upendra leads Om Prakash Rao’s 50th film, Guerrilla War
Kannada cinema’s Real Star Upendra is enjoying his space in front of the camera. Even as he continues shooting for Naganna's Bhargava, the actor has locked his next, a high-voltage action drama that reunites him with veteran filmmaker Om Prakash Rao. Titled Guerrilla War, the film features Upendra as a soldier, with the first poster, which was revealed on the eve of his birthday (Sept 18), showing the star in combat gear, rifle in hand, ready for battle.
For Om Prakash Rao, the project is more than just another actioner. “Guerrilla War is my milestone 50th film,” he says. “It’s also my second collaboration with Upendra after Trishoolam, which is in post-production and expected to be released later this year.”
Om Prakash Rao, who built his brand of mass cinema with cult hits like Lockup Death, AK 47, Kalasipalya and Huccha, is helming and co-producing the new film under NS Rao Cine Creations, alongside R Vasudeva Reddy. “I’ve produced films like Partha, Hubli, Mandya and Phoenix. After a gap, I’m back with a story I strongly believe in,” he notes.
Penned by Dennisa Prakash with Rao writing the screenplay, Guerrilla War takes inspiration from Operation Sindoor, which will be the film's backdrop “This isn’t just a military drama or a retelling of that incident,” Om Prakash Rao explains. “We all face disruptive forces in society. The protagonist, played by Upendra, is not merely a border guard but he’s a thinking warrior who addresses real issues. It will be a patriotic commercial film with spectacle and soul.”
The film pairs Upendra once again with Nimika Ratnakar, known for Kranti and Mr Bachelor. This marks their second outing together after Trishoolam. Supporting roles will be played by Rangayana Raghu, Achyuth Kumar, Bhaskar Shetty, Shwetha Veeresh, Swasthik Shankar, Aaradhya, and Vasudev Kotiyan, while Shravan (Akhanda) is in talks for a key part. Rao hints that the antagonist may be cast from outside Kannada cinema.
Production is expected to roll out later this year or by January 14, 2026. Despite industry chatter about a pan-India release, Rao is clear: “This is a Kannada film first. If it works here, it will be dubbed elsewhere. Upendra has fans everywhere, but Kannada deserves priority. Other languages have their directors and films; why should we pile ours there? If it clicks, it will travel automatically.”
Om Prakash Rao is candid about his choice of star. “Many didn’t want Upendra to work with me. They felt I wasn’t fit. But during Trishoolam, we built a strong rapport. He respects my work, and I respect his vision as a filmmaker. I have no ego, and I welcome his inputs.”
Adding to the nostalgia, music maestro Hamsalekha returns for songs and lyrics. The crew includes cinematographer Ravi Kumar, editor Lakshman Reddy, stunt choreographer Ravi Varma, and debutant dialogue writer Deepu PR.