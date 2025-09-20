Archana Kottige, the latest to step into Sudeep’s action thriller Mark

Archana, known for her strong performances in content-driven cinema, has appeared in films like Hondisi Bareyiri, Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare, Jugalbandi and Forest. Mark marks her first collaboration with Sudeep, and also her first step into a full-fledged big-ticket commercial outing. While her character details are still under wraps, sources hint at an intriguing arc woven into the film’s intense narrative.