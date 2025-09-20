Archana Kottige, the latest to step into Sudeep’s action thriller Mark

The cameras are rolling at full throttle as Kichcha Sudeep’s action thriller Mark is in the thick of production, racing towards a grand Christmas Day release. Directed by Max filmmaker Vijay Kartikeyan and backed by Sathya Jyothi Films, the project is shaping up to be a multilingual high-octane ride, even as many details remain tightly under wraps.
While Sudeep brings his trademark intensity to the screen, Mark has been steadily building a fascinating ensemble. Interestingly, the film reportedly avoids the conventional “heroine” structure. Instead, it is said to carve space for complex, impactful roles for women, breaking away from cliches.
Nishvika Naidu and Roshni Prakash are already on board, along with actor Naveen Chandra and Deepshikha. Now, the latest addition is Archana Kottige, who has officially joined the cast and has shot a few portions.
Archana, known for her strong performances in content-driven cinema, has appeared in films like Hondisi Bareyiri, Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare, Jugalbandi and Forest. Mark marks her first collaboration with Sudeep, and also her first step into a full-fledged big-ticket commercial outing. While her character details are still under wraps, sources hint at an intriguing arc woven into the film’s intense narrative.
The project also sees the reunion of the technical team from Max. Music is composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath, while Shekar Chandru handles the cinematography.