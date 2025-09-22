Suresh Mallaiah Interview: From selling popcorn to editing Kantara Chapter 1, every cut taught me something

A turning point came in 2014, when Suresh met Raghavendra Hunsur, who later took him to Zee Kannada. There, Suresh rose to become Chief Editor, handling fiction and non-fiction shows while continuing to nurture his cinematic ambitions. Suresh’s big break in film editing arrived with Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare (2019), directed by Nithin Krishnamurthy. Cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, who met Suresh during the shoot and recognised his sharp eye for rhythm and cuts, recommended him to Rishab Shetty. That recommendation eventually placed Suresh at the heart of Kantara Chapter 1 backed by Hombale Films. “When Rishab saw my work at the first edit, on action sequences, he was impressed. That was enough for me to give my whole heart to the project,” says Suresh. The editor balanced his regular role as post-production director while immersing himself in the editing suite. He devoted himself fully, describing the process as relentless: “Kantara Chapter 1 doesn’t let you go easily.” For Suresh, the process was as much about learning as delivering. He says, “Rishab always had a structure in mind. He would narrate clearly, and after each draft, he’d shuffle and tweak. Over time, I understood his rhythm. The challenge was to reduce corrections, to get closer to his vision. That’s where I grew the most.” Having honed his craft in television, Suresh enjoyed bringing cinematic instincts to serials too, with Jothe Jotheyali, where he experimented with unique cuts and cinematic style. Suresh explains, “Television is about reactions, cinema is about breathing space. With Kantara, the grandeur was in giving space to the scenes. That’s something I carried forward in my editing.”