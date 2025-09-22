S Mahendar and Megha Shetty in talks for a women-oriented script

Veteran director S Mahendar is reportedly in talks with actor Megha Shetty for a women-centric film, with producer Chalavadi Kumar (Sanju Weds Geetha 2) backing the project. The film aims to deliver a compelling female-focused narrative rooted in real-life events.
Megha Shetty, the popular TV serial actor who has transitioned to films, has been selective about her projects. She has already completed Gramayana with Vinay Rajkumar and is awaiting the release of After Operation London Cafe. She is also currently working on Cheetah with Prajwal Devaraj.
According to sources, the actor, director, and producer have held several discussions. Mahendar has been drawn to this subject and is keen to bring it to the screen. Known for his family-oriented and women-centric stories, the director is reportedly shaping a script that highlights social realities while keeping the narrative engaging.
The team is planning a multi-lingual release to reach a wider audience beyond Karnataka. Cinematographer Karunakar is expected to come on board, and music will be composed by Sridhar Sambhram.
An official announcement about the film is expected soon.