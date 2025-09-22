‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ trailer blends cinema and culture setting the stage for thrilling prelude

MUMBAI: The trailer of the upcoming Kannada language pan-India film ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ was unveiled on Monday. The power-packed trailer sets the stage for one of the biggest cinematic events of India.

The trailer presents the events that happened before ‘Kantara’ which was released in 2022. While the makers of the film have not revealed much about the film in the trailer, there is a certain kind of intrigue that the makers have maintained even in the trailer. The film also features a new addition to the cast in the form of Gulshan Devaiah, who portrays the character of a ruthless king who wields his power on innocent villagers, and collects huge tax in the form of farm produce from them.