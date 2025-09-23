Rakshit Thirthahalli brings Malnad’s monsoon to life with Moda Male Mathu Shaila

Behind the camera is Shantisagar HG, who last worked on Hondisi Bareyiri. Editing is handled by Akshay P Rao, while music is composed by Hemanth Jois, who earlier collaborated with Rakshit on Timmana Motegalu. Despite the shift in genre, Rakshit remains rooted in his storytelling ethos. “I believe the Malnad landscape is cinematic in itself,” he says. “The fog, the rains, the silences—they shape lives. With MMS, I wanted to capture not just the place, but its emotional weather.”