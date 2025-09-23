Rakshit Thirthahalli brings Malnad’s monsoon to life with Moda Male Mathu Shaila

After carving a niche with socially rooted dramas, director Rakshit Thirthahalli is stepping into new territory with his fourth feature, Moda Male Mathu Shaila (MMS). The filmmaker, who last directed Timmana Motegalu, describes the upcoming film as a woman-centric drama thriller set against the mist and monsoon of Karnataka’s Malnad region.
“This is Shaila’s story, told through the rhythm of the rains,” Rakshit says. “Moda means cloud—silent, hovering, yet powerful. That silence is reflected in the characters, in the way the narrative unfolds.”
The team has already wrapped production, shooting entirely in the monsoon with sync sound. “It was a challenge,” he admits. “Every frame had to feel drenched in authenticity. The rains were not a backdrop; they became a character.” Post-production is underway, with a release planned for January 2026.
At the center of the film is Akshata Pandavapura, who plays Shaila. “She is the face and the spirit of MMS,” Rakshit says. The ensemble cast includes Gopal Krishna Deshpande, Sampath Mythria, Raghu Ramanakoppa, Bala Rajawadi, Utpal Gowda, and Ashwin Hasan.
Reflecting on his evolution as a filmmaker, Rakshit points to his earlier works, Hombanna, Enta Kathe Maharaya, and Timmana Motegalu. “Those films dealt with the conflict between humans and nature, and were deeply issue-based films,” he explains. “This time, I wanted to move into a different zone. MMS is a drama thriller designed to travel beyond Malnad, to connect with audiences across regions.”
Behind the camera is Shantisagar HG, who last worked on Hondisi Bareyiri. Editing is handled by Akshay P Rao, while music is composed by Hemanth Jois, who earlier collaborated with Rakshit on Timmana Motegalu. Despite the shift in genre, Rakshit remains rooted in his storytelling ethos. “I believe the Malnad landscape is cinematic in itself,” he says. “The fog, the rains, the silences—they shape lives. With MMS, I wanted to capture not just the place, but its emotional weather.”