Rohit wears multiple hats for his next, Sahyadri

‘Not a Hero… A Warrior.’ That’s the striking one-liner driving Sahyadri, a multilingual film that blends raw intensity with spiritual depth.
The film has Rohit as the protagonist who treads the merciless path of dharma with bloodied feet, yet remains unshaken. Guarded by divine grace, his arrival is marked with a resounding flag planted firmly in the world of Sahyadri.
The film has already completed its first phase of shooting, with a character-revealing teaser getting ready to be unveiled. Music sessions and song recordings are currently underway.
Positioned as a dacoit–spiritual drama, Sahyadri aims for conviction in every frame. The makers have dedicated extensive time to ensure the story, casting, and execution hold equal weight across all its versions. With grand plans to present the drama in six languages, pre-production is in a steady process, considering the scale of VFX and the need to maintain a unified flavour across regions.
Backed by Renuka PN under the AR Films banner, the film has Rohit wearing multiple hats as writer, director, and lead actor. Supporting him is a strong creative team with Vinod Lokannavar on cinematography, and Navanath Vasudev taking care of the music..