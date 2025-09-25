Rishab Shetty: A film like Kantara cannot happen every time

Costume designer Pragathi Shetty, my wife, has been integral to this process. Professionally, she has travelled with me since Sa.Hi.Pra Shaale, starting as a costume designer. Arvind Kashyap, initially assistant director in Lucia, where I met him, has been a constant collaborator and has travelled with me for many years. Ajaneesh and I have known each other since Ulidavaru Kandante, and he brings in magic with his music. For this film, he brought in instruments, folklore, and tribal artists from the coastal belt, all of which contributed to the authenticity. Ramdass Mime offered the right resources for the exchange of ideas. The foundation comes from Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films. Rarely do you find producers invested in the process itself, and not just in financing. Vijay has stood like a big brother, aligning emotionally and spiritually with the story.