Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Pragathi Shetty and others share emotional thanks at Kantara: Chapter 1 trailer launch

The trailer of Kantara: Chapter 1, produced by Hombale Films, was unveiled at the film’s first press meet. Instead of industry debates, including ticket pricing, the gathering turned into a heartfelt thank-you note from the cast and crew for bringing the film to life on such a grand scale.
Rishab Shetty, who has co-written the script with Shaneel Gautham, and Anirudh Mahesh has music composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath, while his frequent collaborator Arvind Kashyap handles the camera. The cast includes Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram, PD Sathish Chandra, Prakash Thuminad, Pramod Shetty, and more.
The event saw the presence of actors and technicians, including director-actor Rishab Shetty, costume designer Pragathi Shetty, lead actor Rukmini Vasanth, fight master Arjun Ramu, editor Suresh Mallaiah, and stunt master Bhushan. Producer Vijay Kiragandur expressed his faith in the project, saying, “It is an honour to back a story so deeply rooted in our land. Kantara has already created a global resonance, and with Chapter 1, we believe it will go even further. My role was to give the team whatever support they needed, and I’m grateful for what they have created.”
Pragathi Shetty, speaking about her journey as costume designer, said she was proud of her husband’s effort and the team’s commitment through every stage.
Rukmini Vasanth turned emotional, recalling her experience. “Kantara is very close to my heart, and I thank Vijay sir for this second opportunity after Bagheera. Every scene meant everything to me. Shooting was tough, but our captain never put pressure on us. Arvind gave us stunning frames, and Rishab sir was always supportive. I’m glad to return to Kannada cinema with this film,” she said.
Rishab Shetty echoed the gratitude, calling the film a life-changing journey. “Every actor, technician, and crew member has contributed to what you see today. We faced many challenges, but faith, hard work, and divine support kept us going,” he said.
Revealing the grueling process, Rishab admitted, “I almost died four or five times. But I survived only because the divine stood by me.” He recalled sleepless nights, near-impossible schedules, and prayers that helped him endure the five-year journey.
He described Kantara as a story that blends fact and folklore, drawing from oral traditions of his hometown. “You can’t measure what’s real and what’s imagined—it’s how we hear god stories, half memory, half vision. That’s what shaped this cinema,” he explained.
Calling it both rooted and cinematic, he said the prequel deepens the conflict between man and nature. “The trailer is just a glimpse. The full experience awaits in theatres, and until then, we can’t reveal more.”