Dhruva Sarja’s next move, a fresh, rooted drama with director Rajguru

According to sources, this collaboration is more than just talk, and the project has reportedly been locked. Dhruva, known for carefully curating his roles, has been seeking a makeover in terms of the subject, his character, and the overall tone of the film. Rajguru has reportedly tailored a story that aligns perfectly with this vision. Rajguru, who made an impressive debut with Kerebete — a film rooted in the lives of coastal fishermen — is set to once again bring his signature storytelling while adding a fresh narrative spin to Dhruva’s character.