Dhruva Sarja’s next move, a fresh, rooted drama with director Rajguru

Dhruva Sarja, who has completed filming for Prem’s KD and is awaiting its release, is now under the spotlight as speculation grows around his next move. We had previously reported that Dhruva is likely to collaborate with director Rajguru B of Kerebete fame.
According to sources, this collaboration is more than just talk, and the project has reportedly been locked. Dhruva, known for carefully curating his roles, has been seeking a makeover in terms of the subject, his character, and the overall tone of the film. Rajguru has reportedly tailored a story that aligns perfectly with this vision. Rajguru, who made an impressive debut with Kerebete — a film rooted in the lives of coastal fishermen — is set to once again bring his signature storytelling while adding a fresh narrative spin to Dhruva’s character.
The makers are said to be aiming for a lavish canvas, with Manish Shah backing the project, which is expected to be released in Kannada and a few other languages. Pre-production is currently underway, and Dhruva is preparing to unveil a striking new look for the role.
An official announcement is expected in October, possibly around Dhruva Sarja’s birthday. If timelines hold, the filming could commence in November, with the team aiming for a swift yet grand execution.
For Dhruva, this project could be the latest addition to an already strong line-up. He is also linked to collaborations with director-producer Raghavendra Hegde and banners such as People Media Factory, and is carefully weighing in the right subjects before confirming his choices. But for now, all eyes are on Rajguru’s ambitious new drama, which will mark the maiden collaboration between him and Dhruva.