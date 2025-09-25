Sriimurali to star in ambitious period action drama directed by Puneeth Rudranag

Following the success of his 2024 fim, Bagheera, actor Sriimurali has been quietly plotting his next big move. The latest buzz is that the actor is all set to headline a high-profile project directed by Puneeth Rudranag. While the latter is known for his acting stints in various films, including Bagheera and the recent Ekka, as well as his collaboration with Prashanth Neel on KGF 1, the yet-to-be-titled film marks his directorial debut.
According to sources close to the team, Puneeth Rudranag, who has known Sriimurali for years, has developed a story that aligns perfectly with the actor’s ambitions. The film is a periodic action drama set 500 years in the past, a genre and scale Sriimurali has never explored before.
Insiders reveal that both actor and director have been quietly refining the script and concept, with Sriimurali experimenting with a new look tailored to the historical setting. The project is backed by Jayaram Devasamudra under the Suram Movies banner, promising a production of ambitious scale and cinematic grandeur. Sanketh (Mys) is taking care of the cinematography of the film, while Amar is leading the art department. Nirmal Kumar, who handled the visual effects for Salaar, will also be collaborating on this venture. The makers are yet to finalise the music director and the principal cast.
Pre-production is reportedly in full swing, with filming expected to kick off in November, before which an official announcement is said to be made. Sriimurali is also currently working on Paraak and is collaborating with People Media Factory.