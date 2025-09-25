Sriimurali to star in ambitious period action drama directed by Puneeth Rudranag

Insiders reveal that both actor and director have been quietly refining the script and concept, with Sriimurali experimenting with a new look tailored to the historical setting. The project is backed by Jayaram Devasamudra under the Suram Movies banner, promising a production of ambitious scale and cinematic grandeur. Sanketh (Mys) is taking care of the cinematography of the film, while Amar is leading the art department. Nirmal Kumar, who handled the visual effects for Salaar, will also be collaborating on this venture. The makers are yet to finalise the music director and the principal cast.