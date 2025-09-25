Sudeep applauds Elumale, calls it a worthy watch

Sudeep, who is currently busy shooting for Mark, and is gearing up for the reality show, Bigg Boss Kannada season 11, took time to watch debutant director Punit Rangaswamy’s Elumale. Produced by Tharun Sudhir and Atlanta Nagendra, the film stars Raanna and newcomer Priyanka Achar in lead roles.
Taking to social media, Sudeep praised the film’s craft, saying it is “worth watching". He wrote, “Superb narration, crisp writing and excellent scripting combine to make Elumale worth watching. Director Punit Rangaswamy keeps the momentum from first frame to last. The film never loses its grip on the narrative or its intensity. He also praised D Imman’s music, saying it “becomes a character by itself.” The actor was equally impressed with the performances, noting that Raanna “fully inhabits Harish and delivers a flawless performance,” while Priyanka Achar is “subtle and luminous as Chinni and leaves an impact.” He also congratulated Tharun Sudhir on making a promising debut as a producer.
Elumale, which has been enjoying a good run at the box office post its release, blends gripping storytelling with strong characters. Apart from Raanna and Priyanka, the film has a supporting cast featuring Kishore in a standout role, Jagapathi Babu in a key part, and appearances by Rakesh Maiya and Jagappa, among others. The film has cinematography by Advaitha Gurumurthy. With positive word-of-mouth and strong appreciation from industry insiders, the makers have confirmed that Elumale will soon be released in Tamil and Telugu, with more details expected from the production house shortly.