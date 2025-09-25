Sudeep applauds Elumale, calls it a worthy watch

Taking to social media, Sudeep praised the film’s craft, saying it is “worth watching". He wrote, “Superb narration, crisp writing and excellent scripting combine to make Elumale worth watching. Director Punit Rangaswamy keeps the momentum from first frame to last. The film never loses its grip on the narrative or its intensity. He also praised D Imman’s music, saying it “becomes a character by itself.” The actor was equally impressed with the performances, noting that Raanna “fully inhabits Harish and delivers a flawless performance,” while Priyanka Achar is “subtle and luminous as Chinni and leaves an impact.” He also congratulated Tharun Sudhir on making a promising debut as a producer.