Kantara: Chapter 1 opens to strong booking numbers

Advance ticket sales for the much-anticipated Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 started on Thursday, and the initial response has been very positive. Just under an hour after opening, over 10,000 tickets were sold, showing the film's strong appeal to audiences.
Bookings are currently available for over 300 shows across Karnataka, with around 70 per cent of seats already filled in both multiplexes and single-screen theatres. The demand remains strong, with about 4,000 tickets selling every hour, indicating continued interest before the film's release.
Ticket prices have increased across the state. Standard multiplex seats are now priced between Rs 300 and Rs 400, while premium Gold Class and recliner options range from Rs 800 to Rs 1,000. Single-screen theatres, which usually price tickets in the range of Rs 150 and Rs 200, have raised their rates to Rs 500 for early morning shows. This increase follows the Karnataka High Court’s decision to lift the Rs 200 ticket cap, giving theatres more freedom in setting prices.
Kantara: Chapter 1 will be released on October 2, with early morning shows beginning at 6:30 am. Many multiplexes have already sold out most of their planned 10 or more shows, and theatres are looking to add more screenings to meet the high demand.
Directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films banner, this prequel to Kantara has sparked considerable domestic interest and increasing buzz internationally. With excitement building, the film is expected to perform well at the box office.
With Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram, among the ensemble cast, the film is co-written by Rishab Shetty, Shaneel Gautham and Anirush Mahesh. The film has cinematography by Arvind Kashyap, music by Ajaneesh Lokanath, production design by Banglan, costumes designed by Pragathi Shetty, editing by Suresh Mallaiah, and stunts by Arjun Ramu and Todor Lazarov.