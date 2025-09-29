Kantara: Chapter 1 opens to strong booking numbers

Ticket prices have increased across the state. Standard multiplex seats are now priced between Rs 300 and Rs 400, while premium Gold Class and recliner options range from Rs 800 to Rs 1,000. Single-screen theatres, which usually price tickets in the range of Rs 150 and Rs 200, have raised their rates to Rs 500 for early morning shows. This increase follows the Karnataka High Court’s decision to lift the Rs 200 ticket cap, giving theatres more freedom in setting prices.