Manoj headlines Garden, a tale of Bengaluru’s civic heroes

Mahesh, known for his work on Kolara, revealed that Manoj will play a pourakarmika, nicknamed “Garden Siva.” “Civic workers wake before sunrise, braving cold, heat, and rain to take on the waste we leave behind. Without them, cities would collapse. That invisible struggle is what we’re capturing,” explained Mahesh. Known for rooted storytelling, Mahesh said the film’s title is inspired by Bengaluru’s dumping yards, often ironically called “gardens.” “Our story unfolds around waste management and the lives tied to it. If we call it garbage, it sounds negative. But for many, the dump is where they find work and dignity. Garbage, too, can be a garden,” said the filmmaker.