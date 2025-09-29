Manoj headlines Garden, a tale of Bengaluru’s civic heroes

Actor Manoj is stepping into gritty territory with his third film, Garden, which was launched with a grand muhurat in Bengaluru. Directed by Arya Mahesh, the drama explores the city’s shadowy garbage mafia while spotlighting the lives of pourakarmikas, the civic workers who keep Bengaluru running but rarely receive recognition. Garden aims to give a voice to Bengaluru’s unsung heroes while pulling audiences into the underbelly of the city’s garbage economy.
The first-look poster made its intentions clear. Instead of a hero reveal, it showed clenched fists and the imposing BBMP building, setting the stage for a politically charged narrative. Dinakar Thoogudeepa, who was the guest for this event, praised the team, calling Manoj “our own boy with cinema in his veins” and applauding Mahesh for tailoring a role that carries both weight and mass appeal. “Post-COVID, audiences demand stories that are real and rooted. Garden packs that emotional punch,” he noted.
Mahesh, known for his work on Kolara, revealed that Manoj will play a pourakarmika, nicknamed “Garden Siva.” “Civic workers wake before sunrise, braving cold, heat, and rain to take on the waste we leave behind. Without them, cities would collapse. That invisible struggle is what we’re capturing,” explained Mahesh. Known for rooted storytelling, Mahesh said the film’s title is inspired by Bengaluru’s dumping yards, often ironically called “gardens.” “Our story unfolds around waste management and the lives tied to it. If we call it garbage, it sounds negative. But for many, the dump is where they find work and dignity. Garbage, too, can be a garden,” said the filmmaker.
The director further added that Manoj’s role will be given a mass touch, with the character introduced through the sounds of whistling and daybreak. The makers are planning background-driven songs alongside a dance number with the lead actor, with shooting slated to begin in November.
The film also features Mysuru-based Anu Prema, who has acted in Hacche, and Shivamogga’s Sonam Rai, making the leap from television serials to the big screen. Garden is the maiden production venture of G Muniraju's MR Cinemas banner, who earlier co-produced Mahesh’s Bamboo Savari. The technical crew includes cinematographer Munjane Manju, stunt director Violent Velu, choreographer Tagaru Raju, editor G Girish Kumar, and music composer AM Neel.