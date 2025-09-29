Raj B Shetty to direct a suspense thriller

Following the tremendous success of Su From So, produced by Raj B Shetty's Light Buddha Films, which earned over Rs 100 crore worldwide, the filmmaker is preparing for his next directorial venture. This time, he will helm a suspense thriller for the first time, and it will be made in Kannada. True to his reputation for blending engaging stories with fresh storytelling, Raj has completely dedicated himself to the writing process, ensuring every plot twist is meticulously crafted.
Sources close to the filmmaker indicate that Raj plans to begin shooting in January or February 2026. While he will take on the lead role, he is on the lookout for other actors to play key roles. Known for adding depth and nuance to his projects, Raj has had an impressive directorial journey. His films range from the debut charm of Ondhu Motteya Kathe to the cult success of Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, as well as the critically acclaimed Toby and Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye. Each film highlights his evolving storytelling style, seamlessly blending relatable human emotions.
Su From So confirmed Raj's status as a reliable producer, earning him both critical and commercial success. Meanwhile, he is also set to appear in 45, a high-profile project directed by Arjun Janya and produced by Ramesh Reddy, where he will share the screen with Kannada superstars Shivarajkumar and Upendra. Additionally, he has another acting venture in the works, with the official announcement expected soon.