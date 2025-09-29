Raj B Shetty to direct a suspense thriller

Sources close to the filmmaker indicate that Raj plans to begin shooting in January or February 2026. While he will take on the lead role, he is on the lookout for other actors to play key roles. Known for adding depth and nuance to his projects, Raj has had an impressive directorial journey. His films range from the debut charm of Ondhu Motteya Kathe to the cult success of Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, as well as the critically acclaimed Toby and Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye. Each film highlights his evolving storytelling style, seamlessly blending relatable human emotions.