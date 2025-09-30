Suni: Gatha Vaibhava journey felt like making four films in one

Director Simple Suni’s Gatha Vaibhava is finally set to hit theatres worldwide on November 14. Starring Dushyanth, marking his debut, alongside Ashika Ranganath, the film has already created a buzz with its recently launched teaser. Speaking to CE, Suni shared how personal the project has been: “Gatha Vaibhava is a film I took very seriously. I wanted to make it under my own banner, and I believe Dushyanth was destined to do this role. The journey felt like making four films in one, but the result is exactly how I envisioned it. Some films are promoted before release, but this one will promote itself once it reaches audiences. Every frame has come out beautifully. Producer Deepak Thimmappa has given the team everything it needed. Dushyanth is a natural artist, and Ashika feels like family. This film has entertainment, emotion—everything audiences look for.”