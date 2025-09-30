Suni: Gatha Vaibhava journey felt like making four films in one

Director Simple Suni’s Gatha Vaibhava is finally set to hit theatres worldwide on November 14. Starring Dushyanth, marking his debut, alongside Ashika Ranganath, the film has already created a buzz with its recently launched teaser. Speaking to CE, Suni shared how personal the project has been: “Gatha Vaibhava is a film I took very seriously. I wanted to make it under my own banner, and I believe Dushyanth was destined to do this role. The journey felt like making four films in one, but the result is exactly how I envisioned it. Some films are promoted before release, but this one will promote itself once it reaches audiences. Every frame has come out beautifully. Producer Deepak Thimmappa has given the team everything it needed. Dushyanth is a natural artist, and Ashika feels like family. This film has entertainment, emotion—everything audiences look for.”
The director also revealed more about the story. “Gatha Vaibhava tells four interconnected stories spanning the past and present. The story runs across four plots—from Samudra Manthana to Vasco da Gama, touching the ninth century along the coastal belt. It moves between past and present, with flashbacks presented as a period drama.”
The shoot is complete, though post-production took longer due to extensive VFX work. “Other than the visual effects, the rest of the post-production is complete. This is my first fantasy project as a director. I wanted to explore something different for Kannada cinema,” Suni added.
Currently, the makers are planning a simultaneous release in Kannada and Telugu.
Dushyanth briefly recalled the shoot. “We shot for over 100 days, including a schedule in Portugal, and it has turned out beyond expectations.”
Ashika Ranganath added. “Gatha Vaibhava is very special. I first heard the story during a Thanjavur shoot and enjoyed it. I have four looks in the film, and working with this team has been wonderful.”
Gatha Vaibhava is written, scripted, and directed by Suni under his banner Suni Cinemas, along with producer Deepak. The film features William David’s cinematography and music by Judah Sandy.