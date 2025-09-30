Ajaneesh Loknath: Kantara Chapter 1 fuses Carnatic music with tribal rhythms

“I am glad that 'Brahmakalasha' has kicked off the film on the right note. The song will gain a deeper meaning once the film is released,” says Ajaneesh. For a story set a thousand years ago, he explains, the music had to feel organic. “We focused on ancient instruments—veena, mrudanga, nadaswaram—and the aalapam in the opening reflects Carnatic traditions. The music was carefully organised to blend Carnatic music with tribal rhythms, researched and presented through the Viruttam style. Brahmakalasha illustrates the process of the kumbha abhishekam, and though every community honours Lord Shiva, tonalities and expressions of devotion vary. This is reflected in the lyrics and composition.”