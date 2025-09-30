Arvind Kashyap: Good cinematography only works when it serves the storytelling

According to him, the visual tone of Kantara Chapter 1 mirrors its storytelling—two contrasting worlds, one raw and rooted, the other extravagant and lavish. “The challenge was not blending them but connecting them, keeping a common underline,” he explains. Despite the temptation of new technology, Arvind stuck to basics. “We used the same camera as Kantara. I believe in elevating the narrative, not just the technicality.” His approach has always been rooted in story. “Good cinematography only works when it serves the storytelling. That’s why I get involved in narration right from the start. When Rishab narrated Kantara Chapter 1, I was excited and scared at the same time. Excited by the possibilities, scared because I wondered how to achieve them.” The bond with Rishab has only deepened. “I’m grateful to him because I am where I am because of him. He asked me to be the strong shoulder for this film, and that’s why I based myself in Kundapura for two years. Shooting in his hometown helped me understand his upbringing and why he carries these stories.” Golden-hour shots proved the toughest. “Moving those technicians, actors, and equipment by 5 AM every day was the hardest challenge. My eight-member team was my backbone. They stayed with me through sleepless nights. And what makes me proud is the pride of Kannada technicians—everyone gave their best, even light boys with the least stake.”