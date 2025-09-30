Dilmaar actor Ram says he's been struggling since the age of 19 to become a hero

Dilmaar marks the debut directorial of KGF dialogue writer Chandramouli, and the film is inching closer to release. After unveiling its teaser earlier, the team has now launched the first song, 'Neenillade', an emotional patho track. The song was released by Sriimurali, who also extended his wishes to the team.
“The producers have made a good attempt. Sometimes the best things arrive late, and struggles are part of the journey. Don’t let that hold you back. I’ve had my eye on Chandramouli — you’re a talented director and writer. If you keep making films, the industry will get some really good cinema. Don’t delay. I can already see your taste and effort in this work. Success isn’t easy, but once you’ve worked honestly, no one can take it away from you. This film will prove that,” said Sriimurali.
The song 'Neenillade', penned by Keshav Viji and sung by Sharath Santosh, has music composed by Radhan, known for Arjun Reddy. It is described as a tune that resonates deeply with hearts scarred by love failure.
The film also marks the acting debut of Ram, who shared his journey. “I’ve been struggling since the age of 19 to become a hero, and Dilmaar has fulfilled that dream. I worked for a few years in direction teams, and today I stand here as a hero only because of Chandramouli. He corrected me at every step.”
Director Chandramouli added, “The teaser got a great response, and people kept asking about the release. With the song launch, our promotions have begun. The film has four songs, with action, emotion, and love.”
Dilmaar will be a Kannada-Telugu bilingual, starring Dimple Hayathi and Aditi Prabhudeva, alongside Sai Kumar, Sharath Lohitashwa, and Ashok. With music by Radhan, cinematography by Tanvik, and editing by Shashank Muralidharan, the film is produced by Nagaraj Bhadravati and Mahesh K.