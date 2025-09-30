Time Pass confirms release date

After generating interest with its first-look poster, the team behind Time Pass has now revealed the teaser, which stands out for its raw tone and quirky style. Along with the teaser, the team has confirmed the release date, and accordingly, the film will be released in theatres across Karnataka on October 17.
The teaser suggests a sharp dark comedy that reflects today’s realities while also poking fun at the very industry it comes from. Directed by K Chethan Jodidar, the film has a rough, self-taught energy. Chethan learned filmmaking through extensive film-watching and YouTube tutorials, with no background as an assistant or film school experience.
Time Pass follows seven quirky characters who share a love for cinema. Their lives descend into absurd yet emotionally charged chaos. The story mixes satire, humor, and heartfelt moments.
On the technical side, Rajeev Ganesan is responsible for cinematography, while Hari Param handles the editing. The music is composed by DM Udhayakumar and features live-recorded tracks performed by musicians who have worked with legends like Ilaiyaraaja and AR Rahman. Chethan and Vaishnavi Sathyanarayan wrote the lyrics.
Produced by Shree Chethana Services, with Gundooru Shekhar, Kiran Kumar Shetty, and MH Krishnamurthy supporting the project, the film showcases a fresh cast, including Imran Pasha, Vaisiri K Gowda, Rathsharam, Om Sri, and Chethan.