Sriimurali: I went through nearly 200 scripts before deciding on Paraak

Sriimurali, who has been lining up a series of interesting projects following his success with Bagheera, has officially confirmed his next film, Paraak. The project, which has been in the works for some time, commenced on Monday with a grand mahurath ceremony, inaugurated by MLA Shivaganga Basavaraj, who wished the entire team success.
The actor is set to collaborate with first-time filmmaker Halesh Kogundi. Previously a poster was unveiled depicting Sriimurali with wings, symbolising two facets of his character—both an angel and a demon, and engineer-turned-filmmaker Halesh revealed that the film will be a solid action-suspense entertainer. The director has previously helmed a few short films, two music videos, and the feature Savasa starring Shruthi Prakash, making Paaraak his official foray into mainstream cinema.
The film is backed by Brand Corporate Production Private Ltd, and Sriimurali opened up about the project and his journey with it. “Paraak is a film with a vintage style. After Bagheera, I was thinking about what kind of story to take up next. I went through nearly 200 scripts before deciding on this one. I have been travelling and working with the Paraak team for the past two years, and from this month, we will officially begin shooting. Charan Raj will be composing the music for the film,” he revealed.
The film’s technical team also brings together Sandeep Valluri handling cinematography, Ullas Hydooru as art director, and Inchara Suresh designing the costumes.
Apart from Paaraak, Sriimurali has also greenlit a project with Puneeth Rudranag, produced by Jayaram Devasamudra, which will be officially announced soon.