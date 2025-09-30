Sriimurali: I went through nearly 200 scripts before deciding on Paraak

The film is backed by Brand Corporate Production Private Ltd, and Sriimurali opened up about the project and his journey with it. “Paraak is a film with a vintage style. After Bagheera, I was thinking about what kind of story to take up next. I went through nearly 200 scripts before deciding on this one. I have been travelling and working with the Paraak team for the past two years, and from this month, we will officially begin shooting. Charan Raj will be composing the music for the film,” he revealed.