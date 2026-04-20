Hombale Films: Mahavatar Parashuram is in works, set for 2027 release

Following the strong box office performance of Mahavatar Narsimha, presented by Hombale Films in collaboration with Kleem Productions already have animated mythological feature, Mahavatar Parashuram, in the works which is set to release in 2027.
Directed by Ashwin Kumar, Mahavatar Narsimha was presented by Hombale Films and has become India’s highest-grossing animated film. The production house also distributed the film in Karnataka. The film earned ₹6.5 crore in the state and crossed ₹105 crore plus in the global level as well as in India within 10 days of release. With its emotional storytelling, mythological depth, and high-quality animation, the film became a major attraction for both children and adults.
“We saw the movie, we bought it, and we knew it had the potential to reach this level,” said a member from Hombale Films. “Yes, it’s animated, and it is in line with what Hollywood does with Superman. We’ve created our own superhero — and this is just the beginning of the multiverse.”
Hombale Films has become known for creating cinematic worlds that span genres and cultures. With Mahavatar Narsimha, the studio introduced the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe (MCU), and presented it with world-class visual storytelling.
From the high-octane worlds of KGF and Salaar to the earthy spirit of Kantara, Hombale continues to evolve its brand of Indian storytelling. Mahavatar Parashuram is expected to expand the mythological universe further, following in the footsteps of Mahavatar Narsimha.
The series is planned to unfold over more than a decade, beginning with Mahavatar Narsimha in 2025, followed by Mahavatar Parashuram in 2027, Mahavatar Raghunandan in 2029, Mahavatar Dwarkadhish in 2031, Mahavatar Gokulananda in 2033, and culminating with Mahavatar Kalki between 2035 and 2037.
Hombale Films began with Rajakumara and has since become a key player in pan-Indian cinema. With Mahavatar Parashuram scheduled for 2027, the production strengthens its vision of creating stories that are proudly Indian and globally appealing.