Hombale Films: Mahavatar Parashuram is in works, set for 2027 release

Directed by Ashwin Kumar, Mahavatar Narsimha was presented by Hombale Films and has become India’s highest-grossing animated film. The production house also distributed the film in Karnataka. The film earned ₹6.5 crore in the state and crossed ₹105 crore plus in the global level as well as in India within 10 days of release. With its emotional storytelling, mythological depth, and high-quality animation, the film became a major attraction for both children and adults.