Sachin Ravi wraps his Bollywood debut with Tiger Shroff

Kannada filmmaker Sachin Ravi has taken an unusual route for his Bollywood debut. The director, best known for Avane Srimannarayana, was initially set to make his Hindi debut with Ashwathama: The Saga Continues, starring Shahid Kapoor. Announced in 2024, the mythological action drama had Ravi at the helm and was backed by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment in association with Amazon Studios. The project, which had been in the works for nearly four years, was eventually put on hold.