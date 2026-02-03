Archana Kottige: Performance-oriented roles give me the most satisfaction

Actor Archana Kottige, known for leaving a lasting impression through her supporting and character-driven performances, says she is delighted to be part of Rakkasapuradhol, a film that allowed her to explore emotional depth.
“I am glad to be part of Rakkasapuradhol. Both Ravi Verma and Raj B Shetty are brilliant in their own ways. Working with them has been a learning experience. Watching their focus and dedication towards filmmaking taught me a lot,” she says.
Archana reveals that she was drawn to the film because of the performance-driven nature of the roles. “I have always gravitated towards roles that have scope for performance. When this role was offered to me, I was happy because I knew I would have a meaningful contribution to the story,” she explains.
In the film, Archana plays Parvathi, a character she describes as relatable and grounded. “Parvathi is a girl-next-door. I didn’t have to prepare extensively because the character felt very familiar. We all know someone like her in real life, and that helped me portray her naturally,” she shares.
Talking about working on this film, which is majorly backed by technicians, Archana says the experience was both disciplined and enriching.
"Technicians bring a different kind of focus to filmmaking. On set, they are extremely serious about their work. But off the sets, they are quite fun and easygoing. It was interesting to watch how they switch between those modes,” she says.