Swathishta Krishnan: I don’t follow a fixed formula while choosing films

For actor Swathishta Krishnan, stepping into Kannada cinema was not just another career move, but a personal homecoming of sorts. Born in Dharwad and raised in Chennai, the actor has been gradually building her filmography across industries while consciously choosing roles that connect with her. After receiving appreciation for her debut Kannada film, Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe, Swathishta is now gearing up for her second outing in the industry with Rakkasapuradhol, produced by stunt choreographer-turned-producer Ravi Verma under KN Production, and starring Raj B Shetty. The film is slated for release on February 6.
Unlike many actors who rush to capitalise on early success, Swathishta reveals that she took her time before signing her next Kannada project. “I was supposed to be part of a couple of films, but they didn’t materialise. Most of them were big projects, but the characters didn’t align with what I wanted to do. I believe it is important to connect with a role rather than just signing films,” she says.
What eventually convinced her to come on board Rakasapuradhol was the opportunity to collaborate with Raj B Shetty and the strength of the script. “I had always wanted to work with Raj. Along with that, Ravi Saranga’s story immediately grabbed my attention. The emotional depth and the way the characters were written made it a project I didn’t want to miss,” she explains.
In the film, Swathishta plays Raj B Shetty’s wife, a role she describes as subtle yet significant. “My first Kannada film was a love story where the narrative largely revolved around the two leads. With Rakkasapuradhol, there are multiple characters, and the film rests largely on Raj B Shetty’s shoulders. We support the narrative and help carry the subject forward. Mine is a small but impactful character,” she notes.
Swathishta believes the grammar of cinema itself has undergone a transformation. “Earlier, commercial cinema followed a certain structure—songs, glamour, and elaborate sequences were essential elements. Those films had their own charm and recall value. Today, filmmakers are moving towards realistic storytelling, and the portrayal of heroines has changed significantly. Personally, I don’t follow a fixed formula while choosing films. I go by how comfortable I feel in the role and how deeply I connect with the character,” she says.
While she admits she is frequently offered realistic roles, Swathishta remains open to exploring different genres. “Maybe because of my natural screen presence, I am getting more realistic subjects. But I would definitely like to explore glamorous roles and fantasy-based stories as well,” she adds.
Apart from Kannada cinema, Swathishta is also working on Tamil projects, including a period drama web series that is awaiting release. She observes that the rise of OTT platforms has transformed viewing habits across generations. “Today, even my parents watch web series regularly, and my grandmother is completely hooked on OTT content. However, I feel South, and especially in Kannada, web content is still limited compared to what we see in the North. There is huge potential for expansion,” she concludes.