Swathishta Krishnan: I don’t follow a fixed formula while choosing films

For actor Swathishta Krishnan, stepping into Kannada cinema was not just another career move, but a personal homecoming of sorts. Born in Dharwad and raised in Chennai, the actor has been gradually building her filmography across industries while consciously choosing roles that connect with her. After receiving appreciation for her debut Kannada film, Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe, Swathishta is now gearing up for her second outing in the industry with Rakkasapuradhol, produced by stunt choreographer-turned-producer Ravi Verma under KN Production, and starring Raj B Shetty. The film is slated for release on February 6.