Chowkidar Movie Review: When love stands guard, but forgets to let go

As Chowkidar moves forward, Prakash’s parenting slowly slips from guidance into excess. Rules are replaced by excuses, and Siddhu grows up shielded from the weight of his actions. Poor grades are settled with money and influence, emotional confusion is brushed aside, and responsibility is always delayed. The film repeatedly returns to the image of silk farming, used with quiet meaning. Like silk, Prakash’s parenting is built with patience and pride, smooth on the surface, yet fragile. Over time, those fine threads begin to tighten, trapping both father and son in a bond they barely understand.