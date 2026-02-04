Chethan Jayram: We want to mirror the reality of judicial custody

JC - The University marks the directorial debut of Chethan Jayram, who steps into filmmaking with a crime-based subject that explores the ecosystem around crime rather than crime itself. The filmmaker says the idea stems from his own observations while growing up in Bengaluru.
“Having been born and brought up in Bengaluru, I observed certain atmospheres during my college days. While I never faced crime personally, we often saw youths who had been to jail and later returned to society. The way they are treated after prison is completely different. When I decided to become a director, I felt this was a unique subject to explore,” he explains.
JC - The University examines the realities of judicial custody and prison life. One of the film’s striking elements is a scene inspired by a viral image of actor Darshan, seen with friends, sitting on a chair inside jail with a cup and a cigarette.
“In our writing, we already wanted to show the idea of luxury inside prison. When that picture surfaced, we felt it perfectly captured what we wanted to convey. So we took a cue from it and created a scene around that reality. It became one of the key plot points,” Chethan says.
The director adds that the film highlights how imprisonment does not always guarantee reform. “Many come out with the mindset that money can fetch anything, including freedom. This is not limited to Bengaluru Central Jail but reflects a larger reality across Karnataka. Bail systems and loopholes sometimes make it easier to return to crime. Our film aims to create awareness while showing both sides, criminals as well as innocents who end up behind bars,” he notes.
Chethan first developed the story as a short film to pitch to producers. Through contacts, he met actor Prakhyath, beginning a long creative collaboration. The film also stars Rangayana Raghu, Thriller Manju, and Bhavana Reddy, with cinematography by Karthik S, editing by Deepu S Kumar, and music by Rohit Sower.