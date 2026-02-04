Manju Swaraj: Sarala Subbarao celebrates love in its purest form

Director Manju Swaraj believes stories from the past carry emotions that never fade. With Sarala Subbarao, a romantic drama set in the 1970s, he revisits a time when love was expressed with restraint, depth, and innocence. The film, starring Ajay Rao and Misha Narang, is scheduled for release on February 12, coinciding with Valentine’s Day.
Speaking about the film, Manju Swaraj says the story itself drew him to the project. “Sarala Subbarao is set in the 1970s and is based on a novel by Triveni. Films adapted from her works have always found success in Kannada cinema because her stories are deeply emotional and relatable. This story is rare and explores love in a rooted and organic manner,” he says.
Recreating the era authentically was one of the biggest challenges during production. “We wanted audiences to feel like they were travelling back in time. A major portion of the film was shot in a heritage house in Mysuru that carries nearly a hundred years of history. The location itself became a character. Every frame was designed to reflect the mood and texture of that period,” he explains.
The director is confident about the film’s emotional connect. He believes the teaser, songs, and trailer have already built strong interest. “The response to the trailer has been overwhelming. It reassures us that audiences are open to simple yet emotionally strong stories,” he says.
Casting played an important role in shaping the narrative. Ajay Rao was chosen for his familiarity with the romantic genre. “Ajay fits naturally into this world. He brings sincerity to his performance. Since the story is set in a period before his birth, he prepared extensively to capture the body language and behaviour of that time,” Manju Swaraj notes.
Introducing Punjabi actor Misha Narang as the female lead was another conscious choice. “We wanted a fresh presence, and Misha suited the character perfectly. She adapted well to the language and emotional tone of the film,” he adds.
The film also features a strong supporting cast including Rangayana Raghu, Veena Sundar, Sri, Raghu Ramanakoppa, and Vijay Chendoor.
Music plays a key role in reinforcing the nostalgic mood. Composer Ajaneesh Loknath has scored the soundtrack, with cinematography by Pradeep Padmakumar and editing by Basavaraj Aras. “The technical team has worked carefully to preserve the authenticity of the period,” he says.
Crediting producer Lohith Nanjundayya for trusting his vision, the director says, “His belief in the story helped us present the film with the right scale."
For Manju Swaraj, Sarala Subbarao captures a softer and emotionally richer phase of relationships. “Love unfolded differently in the 1970s. There was patience and subtlety. That is what we wanted to recreate,” he says.
With the release coinciding with Valentine’s Day, he hopes the film connects with audiences across generations. “This is a film families can watch together. It celebrates love in its purest form,” he signs off.