Ravi Varma: Producing films is my way of giving back to cinema
For Ravi Varma, cinema did not begin as a dream, it arrived as an accident and quietly altered the direction of his life. Today, the man who once drove an auto on Bengaluru’s streets is among the country’s most recognised stunt choreographers. Having made his directorial debut with Rustum, he is now stepping in as producer with the crime drama Rakkasapuradhol, which is set to release on February 6.
Looking back at his entry into films, Ravi Varma still finds the journey surreal, especially as he prepares to see one of his most personal projects reach audiences.
“I cannot call it luck. It was accidental. I was driving an auto when my brother told me a film unit was looking for fighters. I went there without much thought. Once I entered this field, I never stepped back.”
Stunt choreography is widely known as one of cinema’s most dangerous departments. "Nothing in my career was planned. When cinema came into my life, it was mainly about survival. But slowly, opportunities kept coming. I made sure I used each one of them fully. Destiny kept pushing me forward,” he says.
A major turning point came when actor Darshan gave him his first big break. Over the years, Ravi Varma’s work expanded across Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi cinema, exposing him to varying filmmaking scales and production cultures.
“Cinema remains the same everywhere, but the working pattern changes,” he explains. “In Kannada cinema, we sometimes complete a fight sequence in six days. In Bollywood, we might get 20 days for the same work. While budgets are bigger there, the challenges and responsibilities also increase. Safety becomes a much larger priority.”
Among his many projects, Ravi Varma credits Sangolli Rayanna and Border 2 as career-defining experiences.
“Sangolli Rayanna was a historical film that demanded authenticity. My latest work in Border 2 involves intense war and gunfire sequences. These films taught me discipline and precision,” he says.
After establishing himself as an action director, Ravi Varma ventured into direction with Rustum and is currently directing a Bollywood project starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The shift, he admits, transformed his understanding of cinema.
“As an action director, I had built a strong identity and travelled across languages. Direction felt like the next step. But once I directed my first film, I realised how difficult the job truly is. A director must understand all 24 crafts of filmmaking. It requires patience and total involvement. My respect for directors doubled after that experience.”
Now, with Rakkasapuradhol, Ravi Varma adds producer to his growing list of roles. The decision, he says, was driven by both creative belief and gratitude towards the industry.
“I wanted to give an opportunity to debutant director Ravi Saranga, who has travelled with me and earlier worked with Prem. When he narrated the story, it felt unique. He had clarity about the cast and technicians. I felt this story deserved to be made with the right support, and I decided to produce it.”
The film also brings together a strong technical team, something Ravi Varma considers one of its biggest strengths. With Ravi Saranga directing the film, director Prem has extended his support to the project and has even sung the Siddaya song. The dialogues are written by Kranthi Kumar, cinematography is handled by William David, production design is by Mohan B Kere, and the music is composed by Arjun Janya. Ravi Varma, who doubles up as the film’s action director and producer, says the collaboration is deeply personal.
“They have all come together out of friendship and belief in the film. I am genuinely happy and grateful for that support,” he says.
Set partly in the mid-1990s, Rakkasapuradhol blends crime with psychological tension. Ravi Varma says the film features a few carefully designed action sequences that remain rooted in character and narrative.
“There are about three major action portions in the film. They are designed around the character rather than just spectacle,” he says.
Despite completing over 25 years in cinema, Ravi Varma shows little sign of slowing down. The evolving language of action continues to motivate him.
“Am I satisfied as a stunt director? Not at all. Every new generation of filmmakers brings fresh ideas. Action keeps evolving with vision. There is always something new to explore,” he says.
When asked if he considers himself an expensive stunt choreographer, Ravi Varma responds with quiet confidence.
“I do not know if I am costly. Cost depends on quality. Sometimes delivering the best action requires bigger investment. If people call me a white elephant, I am fine with it. I always fight to give the best possible action,” he signs off.
For Ravi Varma, producing also stems from a personal philosophy shaped by Kannada cinema’s legacy.
“This industry has given me everything. I always remembered Dr Rajkumar’s words about giving back to cinema. I kept thinking about how I could contribute. Producing films felt like the right step.”
Despite being known for large-scale action, Ravi Varma emphasises that Rakkasapuradhol is primarily story-driven.
“For many years, action was mainly used for hero elevation. Today, action has become part of storytelling. Films like KGF, Salaar, and Pushpa show that audiences enjoy action when it blends with narrative. In Rakkasapuradhol, the story leads, but you will still see my signature action style,” he says.
The film stars Raj B Shetty in the lead, a casting decision Ravi Varma describes as instinctive.
“When we imagine a police officer, we usually think of physical strength. But there are also intelligent officers. This story needed that balance. Raj B Shetty immediately felt right. He is also a filmmaker and understands storytelling deeply. Once he accepted the script, I felt confident about taking the film forward as a producer. He worked on the project as if it were his own.”
