Ravi Varma: Producing films is my way of giving back to cinema

The film also brings together a strong technical team, something Ravi Varma considers one of its biggest strengths. With Ravi Saranga directing the film, director Prem has extended his support to the project and has even sung the Siddaya song. The dialogues are written by Kranthi Kumar, cinematography is handled by William David, production design is by Mohan B Kere, and the music is composed by Arjun Janya. Ravi Varma, who doubles up as the film’s action director and producer, says the collaboration is deeply personal.