Karikaada to have multilingual release this week

The team behind Karikaada, produced by Riddhi Entertainments, recently released the film’s trailer, sparking curiosity about the project. Kaada Nataraj has written the film, which also stars him in the lead. K Venkatesh is responsible for the screenplay, dialogues, and direction.
The trailer indicates an emotionally rich story, highlighted by the memorable line, “Wars in this world begin either for a woman or for land.” This gives a glimpse into the film’s dramatic action.
At the launch, Kaada Nataraj reflected on starting the film’s journey with director K Venkatesh. He mentioned that the film has seven songs, six of which were written by the director, except for the 'Rathuni' track. Nataraj credited the background score for enhancing the film’s emotional depth. He expressed confidence that Karikaada will entertain and move viewers. He also noted that the film has been produced on a large scale with strong support from brand partners.
While the film is being made in five languages, the Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam versions will release on February 6. The Telugu and Hindi versions are awaiting censor approval and are expected to come out a week later. The team has already secured nearly 100 screens across Karnataka.
Producer Deepti Damodar, who is also Nataraj’s wife, shared that she hasn’t seen the film yet despite being the producer, and is excited to watch it with the audience.
Director K Venkatesh described Karikaada as a festive cinematic experience. Lead actor Niriksha Shetty mentioned that portraying a village girl came with its own difficulties, and believes that viewers will have to see the film to discover if her character appears like a gentle breeze or a storm.
The film features music by Shashank Sheshagiri and Atishay Jain. Actors Yash Shetty, Vijay Chendur, Baby Riddhi, and Rashmi attended the event and shared their experiences working on the film. The team emphasised that the main reason behind the protagonist’s struggle will only be revealed on the big screen.