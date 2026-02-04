Maarnami gets a new release date

The team behind Maarnami, featuring Ritvvik Mathad and Chaithra J Achar, has announced a new date for its theatrical release. The film will hit theaters across Karnataka on February 20. Directed by Rishith Shetty, it reflects the cultural scene of coastal Karnataka and has received support from actor Kichcha Sudeep, which adds to the excitement around the project.
Initially, the team shared two previous release dates, but they pushed back the film due to limited time for marketing. Director Rishith Shetty explains that this delay was a deliberate choice to make sure the film reached audiences with enough visibility. With marketing efforts now in full swing, the team feels confident about the upcoming release.
Set against the lively backdrop of coastal traditions, Maarnami mixes romance, action, and emotional drama while exploring local customs, dialects, and the folk performance art of Hulivesha, which is a vital part of the region's cultural identity. The story draws from the coastal festival Marnami, often seen as Mangaluru’s version of Dasara, and uses this event as a key part of the plot.
Rishith Shetty shares that the narrative centers on relationships and emotional struggles. It examines how people react when their patience and emotional stability begin to fail. He emphasises that the main characters, Chethu and Deeksha, are the emotional heart of the film.
For Ritvvik Mathad, this film is a physically and emotionally challenging project that needed thorough preparation, especially for the Hulivesha scenes. He mentions that the film looks at different aspects of human behavior and credits Sudeep’s support as a significant morale boost. Ritvvik hopes his popularity on television will help draw audiences to the theaters.
Chaithra J Achar describes the film as grounded in culture while also being emotionally compelling. Produced by Nishanth and Shilpa Nishanth, the team plans to release the film in Kannada first and will consider dubbing it into other languages based on audience feedback. The technical team includes cinematographer Shivasena, stunt choreographer Arjun Raj, and art director Varadaraj Kamat.