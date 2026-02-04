Nenapugala Maathu Madhura set for release this week

Nenapugala Maathu Madhura, produced by Red & White Seven Raj and directed by Afzal, is gearing up for its theatrical release on February 6. Structured as an anthology, the film weaves together four stories centred on four friends. Director Afzal says the narrative blends multiple genres, including murder mystery, horror, and comedy, while also reflecting certain contemporary aspects of youth life.
Afzal has handled the story, screenplay, and dialogues, in addition to helming the project. The film features cinematography by Swami Mysuru, music by Raju Emmiganuru, editing by Karthik Eshwarachari, and background score by Devaraj Kushtagi.
Afzal also appears in a key role in Nenapugala Maathu Madhura, with producer Seven Raj playing another important character. The ensemble cast includes Vasishta Bantanuru, Ranveer, Rajaprabhu, Vinay, Anjali, Soumya, Rekha Ramesh, Shubha Teertha, Vadhya, Gubbacchi, Aravind, and Nagendra Aras.