Gharga producer Asshwini Ramprasad: Cinema is always a gamble

For producer Asshwini Ramprasad, Gharga is not just another film release. It is a moment where legacy meets risk, instinct meets emotion, and content takes centre stage over personal equations. The veteran producer, best known for backing cult hits like Jogi, is now preparing to introduce his son Arun Ramprasad as a lead actor with Gharga, which is backed by under ARC Musicq Pvt Ltd.
The film is set for release on February 6. When asked if launching his son makes the film extra special, Asshwini says, “Honestly, I did not take this film thinking I have to launch my son. I heard the story first. It was director Shashidhar’s line that stayed with me. I already had another project lined up for Arun, and he was preparing for that. But when this subject came, I felt this was the right film. I didn’t pick the story for Arun. I wanted Arun to fit into the story.” Asshwini, whose music production house gave him his industry identity, says he is often reminded of Jogi, a film that continues to hold cult status. But he sees it as a milestone rather than a shadow. “Jogi is one of its kind. You can’t repeat something like that. Every film has its own journey,” he says.
Directed by M Shashidhar, Gharga unfolds in a mysterious village and carries the tagline, The Land of Shadows. The film follows a writer-researcher whose curiosity slowly pulls him into unsettling and dangerous realities. The film blends adventure, suspense, crime, and supernatural elements.
“I like exploring different spaces in cinema,” says the director, adding, “This story is more about atmosphere and experience. People often think ghosts mean horror, but here we are exploring how fear is created and perceived.”
For Arun, stepping into cinema came with pressure, discipline, and a reality check from his father. “He is 90 per cent businessman and 10 per cent father,” he says, laughing. “When I told him I wanted to act, he didn’t immediately agree. He said everyone has dreams, but you need the strength and fate to carry them forward.”
Arun, on his father's insistence, trained at Ninasam. “That training was the toughest phase of my life. It completely broke and rebuilt me as a performer,” Arun says. He adds that the character in Gharga demanded emotional and psychological preparation, and several moments in the film evolved through improvisation during rehearsals and discussions with the team.
The film has been shot across Mangaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Dandeli, Agumbe, and Bengaluru, using natural landscapes to enhance the mood and tension. Music is composed by Gurukiran and RP Patnaik, while Guruprasad Narnad handles cinematography. The film also features a remix of the popular Bangari Yaare Nee Bul Bul track from Gaja, which the makers say blends naturally into the narrative. Shashidhar also clarifies that a light-hearted dialogue referencing Radhika Kumaraswamy was included purely for humour and was openly discussed with her brother, Ravi.
The film features Rehana as the female lead and also brings together a strong supporting cast, including Saikumar, Sampath Raj, Rahul Dev, Arun Sagar, and Dev Gill. "Their presence is not a protective cushion for a debut actor but a creative necessity. The story demanded performers who could bring weight and authenticity to the world of the film,” say the makers. Asshwini sums up his expectations simply. “Cinema is always a gamble. But when you believe in the story, that is the only safe decision you can make.”