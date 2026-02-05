Gharga producer Asshwini Ramprasad: Cinema is always a gamble

The film is set for release on February 6. When asked if launching his son makes the film extra special, Asshwini says, “Honestly, I did not take this film thinking I have to launch my son. I heard the story first. It was director Shashidhar’s line that stayed with me. I already had another project lined up for Arun, and he was preparing for that. But when this subject came, I felt this was the right film. I didn’t pick the story for Arun. I wanted Arun to fit into the story.” Asshwini, whose music production house gave him his industry identity, says he is often reminded of Jogi, a film that continues to hold cult status. But he sees it as a milestone rather than a shadow. “Jogi is one of its kind. You can’t repeat something like that. Every film has its own journey,” he says.