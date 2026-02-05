Raj B Shetty: Formulas bore me

Raj B Shetty has built a career around characters that reveal more through restraint than speech. Whether as an actor, director, or producer, he consistently gravitates towards layered storytelling and emotionally conflicted roles, and Raj once again steps into a character that thrives on internal chaos rather than dialogue-driven drama. With Rakkasapuradhol set to release this week, Raj embraces complexity over comfort, reinforcing his belief that silence, when performed with conviction, can often speak louder than words. For Raj, silence is not merely a performance choice. It is a storytelling philosophy that has been shaped over years of filmmaking.

“I really love silence. I always try to reduce dialogue for my characters. If there are too many dialogues in cinema, somehow, I cannot connect with them,” he says, pointing to his own films as examples of this approach. “Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana originally had nearly 120 pages, and I reduced it to about 60 to 68 pages. Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye was just 48 pages long. Silence can communicate emotions much deeper, though performing through silence is very challenging.”